Deutsche Bank AG Has $86.24 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639,356 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 543,941 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $86,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after purchasing an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,535,000 after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,399,000 after purchasing an additional 84,982 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,994,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $157,549,000 after purchasing an additional 164,271 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

