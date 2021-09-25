Deutsche Bank AG Has $89.02 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Skyworks Solutions worth $89,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.62 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

