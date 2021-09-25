Deutsche Bank AG Has $90.47 Million Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of BioNTech worth $90,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after buying an additional 155,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BioNTech by 54.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $451.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.46.

Shares of BNTX opened at $333.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

