Deutsche Bank AG Has $91.38 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.49% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $91,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

NYSE:CRL opened at $458.30 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.59 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

