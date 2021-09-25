Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.38% of Cerner worth $88,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 38.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

