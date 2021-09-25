Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,978 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.35% of Invitation Homes worth $75,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

