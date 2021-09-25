Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,825 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.36% of Dover worth $77,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 561.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 19.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $161.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

