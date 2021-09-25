Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 234,048 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,048 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.03% of Anaplan worth $79,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,945.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 37,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,417.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PLAN opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.26.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.