Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 2,980 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $88,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $223.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

