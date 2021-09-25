Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,619,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,796,087 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Manulife Financial worth $91,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,050,000 after buying an additional 452,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,157,000 after purchasing an additional 251,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,833 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.