Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 441.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,093 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.95% of Arvinas worth $73,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of ARVN opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.48. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,800. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.