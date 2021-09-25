Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,042 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Paychex worth $79,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paychex by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 5,823.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,993,000 after purchasing an additional 334,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Paychex by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 665,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.32 and a 1-year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

