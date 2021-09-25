Deutsche Bank AG Sells 172,243 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.29% of Valero Energy worth $92,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Shares of VLO opened at $67.63 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

