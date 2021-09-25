Deutsche Bank AG Sells 245,413 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,413 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of L3Harris Technologies worth $89,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $223.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.97 and its 200 day moving average is $218.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

