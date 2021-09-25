Deutsche Bank AG Sells 53,102 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,102 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.70% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $74,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

