Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,811,070 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,811,070 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of ONEOK worth $92,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

OKE stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

