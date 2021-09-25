Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,895 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.71% of Iron Mountain worth $86,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 414,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $8,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

IRM stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

