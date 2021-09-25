Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of ResMed worth $92,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 46.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $279.48 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.92 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.