DFSocial Gaming Price Hits $107.72 on Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $107.72 or 0.00253156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $807,885.51 and $11,149.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00068290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00138061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,493.21 or 0.99866504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.85 or 0.06742305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00758529 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

