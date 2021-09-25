Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $309.07

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 309.07 ($4.04) and traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 21,913 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 348.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £120.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17.

Dialight Company Profile (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.