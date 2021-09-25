Diamond Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $25,617.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00005338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $25,617.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,631,478 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

