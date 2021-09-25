Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Critical Survey

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamondback Energy and CNX Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 5.71 -$4.52 billion $3.04 29.18 CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.02 -$483.77 million $0.68 17.12

CNX Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamondback Energy. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diamondback Energy and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 3 22 0 2.88 CNX Resources 1 3 6 0 2.50

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus price target of $100.61, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. CNX Resources has a consensus price target of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 36.60%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy -30.34% 9.49% 5.17% CNX Resources -4.31% 4.05% 2.18%

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats CNX Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

