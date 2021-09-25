Digital Reserve Currency Price Hits $0.0015 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $11,845.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.19 or 0.00388251 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001100 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000664 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

