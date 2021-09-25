DigitalBits Price Down 19.4% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001191 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $389.28 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00375432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002305 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00997449 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

