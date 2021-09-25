DigitalBits Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.81 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $399.35 million and $3.81 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00393497 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.42 or 0.00982561 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

