Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Diodes worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1,661.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 44.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 307,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $16,465,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $12,338,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD opened at $94.88 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $749,087.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,575 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,984. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

