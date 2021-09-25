disBalancer (DDOS) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $104,291.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00101768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00133767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,038.12 or 0.99949962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.50 or 0.06665617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.76 or 0.00757890 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,695,134 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

