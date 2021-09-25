DMScript Hits Market Cap of $337,797.61 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $337,797.61 and $3,201.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00106672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00142770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,669.53 or 1.00342306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.76 or 0.06823826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.36 or 0.00767464 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

