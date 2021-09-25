DODO (DODO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $145.93 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One DODO coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DODO has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $136.75 million and $145.93 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00121523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043479 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

