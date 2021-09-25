Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.58. 3,087,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,569. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

