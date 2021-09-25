Dora Factory (DORA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.34 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $6.65 or 0.00015708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $16.29 million and $17.34 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00056660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043097 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

