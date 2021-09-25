DPRating Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $696,345.83 and $4,266.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DPRating has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00057202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00130244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00043252 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

