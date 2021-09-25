Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCMF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCMF opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

