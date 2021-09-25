Drep [new] Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.86 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and $6.30 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00124701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00042608 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

