DREP [old] (DREP) Trading 31.3% Lower This Week

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00125293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.