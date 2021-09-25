DubaiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007190 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

