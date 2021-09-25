Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Market Capitalization Reaches $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00070133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00105890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00141248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,570.81 or 0.99944903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.61 or 0.06744127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.73 or 0.00762385 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

