Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.07

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.07 and traded as high as C$8.13. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 350,925 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$214.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.23%.

In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares in the company, valued at C$5,807,889. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$82,829.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

