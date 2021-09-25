Dvision Network (DVI) Reaches Market Cap of $103.22 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $103.22 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00129092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dvision Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

