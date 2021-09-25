Dynamite 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $63,623.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Dynamite has a market cap of $172,172.56 and $63,623.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.00713267 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001207 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.93 or 0.01158503 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

