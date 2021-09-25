E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.20

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.20 and traded as high as $13.09. E.On shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 1,483 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.