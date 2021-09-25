Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $927.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $206.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

