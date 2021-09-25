Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of US Ecology worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Ecology by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.