Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 201,701 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,759,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.0% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 279,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 94,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,600,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 71,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $442.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $101.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

