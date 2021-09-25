Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,675 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC opened at $444.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.07 and a 52-week high of $466.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.50.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

