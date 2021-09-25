Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,317 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after buying an additional 124,723 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

