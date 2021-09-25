Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 460,904 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 460,904 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of World Fuel Services worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of INT opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

