eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,206 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 21,963 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in eBay by 7.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,855,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $411,084,000 after purchasing an additional 407,580 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.59.

EBAY stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

