EchoLink Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $738,016.85 and $31,766.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00127715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00043218 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

