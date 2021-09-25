Edge (EDGE) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last 24 Hours

Edge (CURRENCY:EDGE) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Edge coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edge has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $33.51 million and approximately $32,323.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00121719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043363 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:EDGE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

Edge Coin Trading

